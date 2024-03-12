Mumbai, March 12: The Islamic month of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, has begun in India and around the world. During Ramadan, Muslims observe strict fast (Roza) in order to learn self-discipline and patience. They consume pre-dawn meal called Sehri and give up food and water for the entire day. They break their fast with Iftar when the sun goes down. The timings for Sehri and Iftar slightly differ from city to city. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar timings for second Roza on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims before they begin their daily Ramadan fast. It's the last chance to fuel up for the day before sunrise marks the start of the fast. Ideally, Sehri is eaten before Fajr prayer, the first prayer of the morning. Therefore, Muslims look for the deadline (sunrise time) to finish Sehri. Ramadan 2024: Muslims Across Globe Welcome Holy Month of Ramadan With Mix of Joy and Deep Concern.

Iftar is the evening meal that Muslims consume to break their fast during Ramadan. It happens right after the call to prayer for Maghrib, which is around sunset. Hence, they look for the sunset time to break their fast. Ramzan 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Bring Joy, Good Health and Prosperity'.

Sehri, Iftar Time for Second Roza on March 13:

Roza 2 March 13, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:35 AM 6:49 PM Delhi 5:14 AM 6:30 PM Kolkata 4:32 AM 5:46 PM Ahmedabad 5:34 AM 6:49 PM Bengaluru 5:17 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 5:06 AM 6:20 PM Hyderabad 5:13 AM 6:27 PM Srinagar 5:20 AM 6:38 PM Lucknow 5:00 AM 6:15 PM Bhopal 5:15 AM 6:30 PM Malappuram 5:23 AM 6:37 PM Patna 4:43 AM 5:59 PM Jaipur 5:20 AM 6:36 PM

Ramadan fasting in India began on March 12 this year. Depending on the moon sighting, one of the two major Islamic festivals, Eid Al Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr, will be celebrated on April 10 or 11 in India. The festival marks the end of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal month.

