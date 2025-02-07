A massive fire broke out at a match factory in the SIDCO Industrial Area in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further details are awaited. Match factories are highly fire-prone due to the presence of combustible materials, and officials are investigating whether safety protocols were followed. Emergency services remain on high alert. Delhi Fire: Firefighters Struggle To Douse Raging Flames at Okhla Landfill Amid High Winds (Watch Videos).

Tamil Nadu Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fire broke out in a match factory in the SIDCO Industrial Area in Kovilpatti. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ijczWqIijM — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)