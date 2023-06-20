In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a former BJP leader and Mira-Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain allegedly slapped a Junior Engineer for smiling. A video of Jain reportedly slapping the municipal corporation officer has gone viral on social media. The incident took place today, June 20 in Kashimira. As per a report in the Free Press Journal, Jain slapped the junior engineer attached to ward number six of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Reports also suggest that the junior engineer, identified as Shubham Pati is employed on a contractual basis with the civic administration. The incident took place when the MBMC's anti-encroachment squad, which was led by Patil, was carrying out a demolition drive. of a tenement on June 16th. The engineer and his team are believed to have forcefully evicted the occupants, which enraged Jain. Speaking about the incident, Jain said, "While the family members living in the tenement were crying, this engineer was shamelessly laughing as I was seeking an explanation. I could not tolerate such brazen heartlessness, and I slapped him. I have no regrets about it and am prepared to face any consequences."

BJP Leader Slaps Junior Engineer

Meera Road MLA Geeta Jain slaps Municipal corporation officer, video goes viral #Mumbai #GeetaJain pic.twitter.com/5lBh0bSzXL — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) June 20, 2023

