In Gujarat’s Morbi district, a German Shepherd named Johnny is being hailed as a hero after saving his owner, Amit Theba, from a violent robbery attempt. The incident occurred around 2 am in Mitana village and was captured on CCTV. Three unidentified men entered Theba’s farmhouse and began attacking him. Tied nearby, Johnny started barking loudly. Seizing the moment, Theba broke free and released Johnny, who then fearlessly charged at the attackers, forcing them to flee empty-handed. Theba, a farmer and wedding service provider, later filed a complaint. Police suspect a personal dispute and are investigating using the CCTV footage. Johnny’s brave act has gone viral, with many praising the dog’s loyalty and courage. He has since become a local hero. Animal Cruelty in Greater Noida: Man Beats German Shephard Dog With Sticks, Then Ties to Car and Drags It for Barking at His Child in Uttar Pradesh (See Pic and Video).

German Shepherd Saves Owner from Attackers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)