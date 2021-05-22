Critically Endangered 'Gharial' Breeds in Mahanadi at Satkosia Gorge in Satkosia Tiger Reserve After Around Three Decades:

AMAZING news from #Satkosia Tiger Reserve. For the first time in perhaps three decades, the critically endangered #gharial has bred in R. #Mahanadi at Satkosia Gorge! Kudos @rccfangul @dfo_satkosia and staff and @ddnandankanan on successful species reintroduction! @odishawildlife pic.twitter.com/ZjcJcPOise — Aditya Panda (@AdityaPanda) May 22, 2021

