BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, who had been protesting against the Police Commissioner and had been on a hunger strike for six days, fell ill while attempting to burn an effigy of Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman outside the District Magistrate’s office in Ghaziabad. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Due to the prolonged hunger strike, Gurjar’s health had been deteriorating, and his condition worsened on Monday. A large number of BJP supporters and party workers had gathered outside the DM office during the protest. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition while supporters pray for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, police officials have not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident. Farmers’ Protest: With Hunger Strike On, Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Arrives in Ambulance for Crucial Meeting With Centre (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar Falls Ill Amid Hunger Strike

यूपी : सपा सांसद रामजीलाल सुमन का पुतला फूंकने गाजियाबाद में DM दफ्तर पहुंचे BJP विधायक नंदकिशोर गुर्जर की तबियत बिगड़ गई। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस कमिश्नर पर एक्शन के लिए विधायक 6 दिन से अनशन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/b7s5OtIG6P — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 25, 2025

