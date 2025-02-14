Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, currently on an indefinite fast, arrived in an ambulance at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector-26 in Punjab's Chandigarh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, currently on an indefinite fast, arrived in an ambulance at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector-26 in Punjab's Chandigarh, for a crucial meeting with the Centre. A 28-member delegation of farmers is set to participate in discussions aimed at resolving pressing issues, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers Protest: Punjab Government Informs Supreme Court Jagjit Singh Dallewal To Take Medical Aid if Centre Agrees To Talk.

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Arrives in Ambulance for Crucial Meeting With Centre

VIDEO | Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, arrives in an ambulance for a meeting with Centre at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector-26, Chandigarh. A 28-member delegation of farmers will participate in a… pic.twitter.com/ZTvg2p4Pmd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)