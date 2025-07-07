In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was brutally assaulted by her daughter-in-law and the latter’s mother inside her own home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. CCTV video dated July 1 shows the victim, Sudesh Devi, being repeatedly pushed, dragged, and beaten by the accused, Akanksha, and her mother. Despite the severity of the assault, police allegedly delayed filing an FIR, reportedly due to the accused’s connections within the department. However, the police registered the case against the duo after the video of the assault went viral. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Helps Family Kill Wife, Stuff Body in Suitcase and Dump It on Roadside in UP’s Loni Area; 6 Arrested.

Woman, Her Mother Assault Elderly Mother-in-Law in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Case Registered After Video Goes Viral

गाजियाबाद: बहु और उसकी मां ने सास को बेरहमी से पीटा मामला गोविंदपुरम का है, 1 जुलाई की घटना का CCTV फुटेज आया सामने। पुलिस पर शिकायत के बाद भी FIR दर्ज न करने का आरोप। पीड़ित सास-ससुर अब तक थाने के चक्कर काट रहे हैं।#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/3ZV0rfXBhr — Dinesh Sharma (@sdineshaa) July 7, 2025

