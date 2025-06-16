Ghaziabad, June 16: In a shocking incident, a man helped his father and brother strangle his wife to death before her body was stuffed into a suitcase and dumped on a roadside in Ghaziabad's Loni border area in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, 25-year-old Kavita, was murdered on June 9, and her body was discovered the next morning. Police investigations revealed that the woman’s husband, Sagar, was not only aware of the plot but also stayed in regular contact with the accused before and after the crime.

According to a Times of India report, Kavita had a love marriage with Sagar and lived with his extended family in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. Tensions had reportedly escalated in the household in recent months due to frequent arguments between Kavita and her in-laws. On June 9, during one such quarrel, Sagar’s brother Sumit allegedly strangled her with a scarf while their father Harveer held her down. The family then stuffed her body into a suitcase and disposed of it on the Behta Hajipur road. Bulandshahr: Young Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Uttar Pradesh, Postmortem Report Confirms Poisoning; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police launched an intensive investigation after labourers found the suitcase on June 10 and alerted authorities. CCTV footage and mobile tower locations helped trace the victim’s last known movements back to Sagar’s residence. While initially Sagar claimed he was unaware of the crime, call records and witness testimonies contradicted his statements. Confronted with evidence, he admitted to being informed after the murder and chose to cover up the incident. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl and Films Act, Arrested After Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

The police have so far arrested Sagar, his parents Vimlesh and Harveer, and siblings Sumit, Guddu, and Shivani. Another brother, Karan, remains on the run. Officials revealed that Shivani arranged the two-wheeler used to transport the body. Police described the incident as a “premeditated family crime” fueled by ongoing domestic disputes. The accused have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

