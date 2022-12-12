A woman in Ghaziabad was robbed at gunpoint in daylight outside her home in Gokul Dham society. In the CCTV video, it is seen that the two unknown masked miscreants point guns at the woman and force her to give up her mobile and other valuable assets. No arrests have been made so far. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Driver Drags Traffic Cop on Bonnet of His Car in Indore, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Watch the CCTV Video of the Robbery:

Two miscreants looted a woman at Gunpoint, outside her house in Gokul Dham Society of Loni police station area in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/v166K0vzcE — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 12, 2022

