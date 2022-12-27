In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fight broke out between police constables deployed in the security of the district jail in Raebareli. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the 40-second video clip, five police constables can be seen beating one of their colleague brutally outside the Raebareli district jail. As per reports, the police constable identified as Mukesh Dubey was allegedly flogged and beaten by his colleagues outside the district prison in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. After the incident came to light, the five police constables were suspended. Reportedly, Dubey who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Watch Video:

Incident took place on December 26. The victim jail warder has identified as Mukesh Dubey. Five suspects jail warders have been identified, suspended and a case has been registered. A departmental probe has also been initiated. pic.twitter.com/qVMYkshRuW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)