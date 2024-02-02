A video of a brutal fight between two female students in Greater Noida is now making rounds on social media. The video shows two Sharda University students fighting it out on the road in broad daylight. In the video, one girl could be particularly seen raining slaps on the other as the video progresses. Two other girls can be seen stopping the brutal fight towards the end of the video. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Violent Brawl Between Passengers Inside Metro Goes Viral.

Girls Fight in Greater Noida

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)