A total of 66 passengers onboard Cordelia cruise ship coming from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Saturday. There are over 2,000 people on board the ship. The people, who were tested positive, are in isolation. Meanwhile, reports of other passengers are still awaited.

Tweet By ANI:

Goa: 66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive, says state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2022

