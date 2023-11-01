A video of a Uttar Pradesh police inspector threatening a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Raebareli, where a TTE asked the cop for the ticket. According to the information, the police sub-inspector was travelling in the AC coach of the train without a ticket. During checking, the inspector got furious when TTE asked for the ticket. He started an argument with the Railways Staffer and even threatened to shoot him. "Goli maar dunga," he can be heard saying in the video. A probe has been launched in connection with the incident. UP Police Constable Caught on Camera Taking Bribe in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral.

'Goli Maar Dunga'

