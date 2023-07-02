A video of goods trains passing over a woman in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 32-second video clip shows a woman being unconscious after she faints and falls on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. As per the post, soon after the woman fell unconscious on the railway tracks in Kasganj, a goods train passed over her. However, the woman managed to escape unhurt in the said incident. After the goods train passed over the woman, locals rushed to her aid and safely lifted her from the railway track. The incident took place near Sahawar Gate crossing in Kasganj. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus With 20 Passengers Flips On Kasganj Road, Police Take Injured To Hospital In Time (Watch Video).

Goods Train Passes Over Woman in Uttar Pradesh

