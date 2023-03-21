In a tragic incident, a bus of passengers flipped on Tuesday (March 21) on Kasganj Road in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 20 passengers were travelling on the bus. The injured were taken to the hospital by the police. As many as eight of them are suffering from serious injuries. Hence, they have been referred to Agra hospital. Police have assured adequate action will be taken to ensure the safety of the passengers. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Kasganj Police Assures Road Accident Victims Get Treatment in Time

प्रकरण संज्ञान में है। स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा घायलों को इलाज हेतु अस्पताल भिजवा दिया गया है । अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) March 21, 2023

