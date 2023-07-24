North East Frontier Railway's mixed freight train successfully arrived at Khongsang Station, Manipur, carrying vital commodities like potato, rice, sugar, onion, and other food products. The momentous occasion was shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who posted a video showing the train with a banner on the front as railway staff stood beside the track to witness the historic event. Manipur Violence: Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels All State-Bound Trains Following Protest During Tribal Solidarity Marches.

Freight Train Carrying Essential Commodities Reaches Khongsang Station

In a first, North East Frontier Railway’s mixed freight train carrying essential commodities (potato, rice, sugar, onion and other food products) reached Khongsang station in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/2SVaiRcsX8 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2023

