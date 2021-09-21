Air Marshal VR Chaudhari has been appointed new chief of the Indian Air Force. Air Marshal Chaudhari will take over from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on October 1. Air Marshal Chaudhari is presently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff. Notably, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria is set to retire on September 30.

Tweet By ANI:

Government of India has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires from Service on 30th Sep 2021: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/AQFo9i72ku — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

