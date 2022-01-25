The Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the Padma Awards 2022. Bipin Rawat, India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad awarded Padma Bhushan. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri.

Check it Out:

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022 CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

