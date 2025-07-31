A tragic accident occurred in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday evening when 55-year-old Ummedbhai Jalandarbhai Jhala was fatally hit by a speeding crane outside the Rokadiya Hanumanji Temple in Mundra. The incident happened between 5 and 5:30 PM while he was offering prayers. Shocking CCTV footage from the temple premises captured the moment of the crash. Following the accident, locals staged a protest on the road against the reckless movement of heavy vehicles, causing temporary disruption of traffic. The police have detained the crane driver and begun legal proceedings. Accident Caught on Camera in Gorakhpur: 4 Youths Killed As Motorcycle Crashes into Speeding Car While Overtaking Tractor; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Man Killed by Speeding Crane (Disturbing Visuals)

गुजरात के कच्छ ज़िले के मुंद्रा क्षेत्र में बुधवार शाम रोकड़िया हनुमानजी मंदिर के बाहर दर्शन कर रहे 55 वर्षीय उम्मेदभाई जालेंद्रभाई झाला को एक तेज रफ्तार क्रेन ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मृत्यु हो गई। यह हादसा शाम करीब 5 से 5:30 बजे के बीच हुआ और पूरी घटना मंदिर परिसर… pic.twitter.com/0jc0GRYIzm — AajTak (@aajtak) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)