In a tragic accident caught on CCTV, four young painters died in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a speeding car on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi National Highway around 9:45 am Saturday. The victims—Sunil Kumar (22), Pradyumn Kumar (22), Arvind Kumar (23), and Rahul Kumar (22)—were overtaking a tractor when the crash occurred. Villagers rushed them to a Community Health Centre where three were declared dead; Rahul died en route to a district hospital. All hailed from Garthauli Tola in Sidhwapar. Rahul, an only child, was set to be engaged the same day. The car driver fled the scene. An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating. Pune Accident: 12 MPSC Students Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Crowd at Tea Stall Near Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth.

Accident in Gorakhpur (Disturbing Video)

यूपी के गोरखपुर में भयंकर एक्सीडेंट हुआ. वीडियो में जब बाइक की कार से टक्कर होती है तो बाइक पर बैठे लड़के हवा में कई फीट ऊपर उछल जाते हैं. इस एक्सीडेंट में बाइक सवार 4 लड़कों की मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/7Js2gv4AjV — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) May 31, 2025

