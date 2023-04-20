On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at a firecracker company in the Aravalli district of Gujarat. The reason behind the fire is yet unknown. According to the ANI report, two fire tenders are at the spot. Further details are awaited. Thane Fire: Major Fire in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, Videos Capture Huge Flames in Commercial Complex.

Gujarat Fire:

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a firecracker company in Aravalli district of Gujarat. Two fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2oOnSHfpjk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

