Thane, April 18: A major fire broke out near Orion Business Park behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, on Tuesday evening. Several photos and videos captured by onlookers were posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. According to the reports, there is no reported casualty as of now. But the big flames engulfing the commercial complex look highly concerning. This is the second such fire incident in Thane recently. Earlier, news of a fire breaking out at a bakery in Ulhasnagar came out after a cylinder exploded on Sunday night. Fire in Dhule Candle Factory Kills 3 Women and 1 Minor Girl! Victims Charred to Death in Maharashtra District's Candle-Manufacturing Unit in Nizampur Area.

Major Fire in Thane!

Major Fire in Thane. pic.twitter.com/ZtdH36bWp4 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) April 18, 2023

Big Flames Seen at The Site

Major fire broke behind Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Thane pic.twitter.com/pAJmvauZcp — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) April 18, 2023

Scary Situation

Major fire in Wonder mall #Thane#Ghodbunder Road Update : It seems fire is spreading to the building housing Kohinoor, Reliance digital now! https://t.co/UWh64vHH7y — Thane Alert (@thane_alert) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)