A massive fire broke out at Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in GIDC Panoli, Bharuch, Gujarat, on September 14, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and visible from a distance. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene and launched intensive firefighting operations to control the blaze. Videos shared by news agency PTI show terrifying scenes of bright orange flames engulfing the facility, with occasional explosions adding to the chaos. Authorities are assessing the situation, while details regarding casualties or damage are yet to be confirmed. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Vapi, Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bharuch’s Sanghvi Organics

VIDEO | Bharuch, Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in GIDC Panoli. Thick smoke and flames were visible from a distance as multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video… pic.twitter.com/UMVi3UgoN6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

