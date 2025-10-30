In a shocking hit-and-run incident, a drunk school teacher allegedly rammed into two motorcyclists and dragged them for nearly two kilometres with his car in Gujarat's Mahisagar. One of the riders died after the incident, while the other sustained injuries. According to the NDTV report, police said the accused, identified as Manish Patel, was driving under the influence of alcohol, along with his brother Mehul Patel, who was also intoxicated. Liquor bottles were found inside the vehicle, which has been seized. Both men have been arrested. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

Gujarat Hit-and-Drag

Biker Dies After Drunk Car Driver Hits Bike and Drags Him for Nearly 2 km

In Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, a drunk car driver hit a youth’s bike and dragged him for nearly 2 km before he fell off and died. pic.twitter.com/ifDgNQj6LF — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) October 29, 2025

