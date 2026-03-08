A major fire broke out at an agrochemical manufacturing facility in the Panoli GIDC industrial area of Bharuch district on Sunday. The incident, which triggered thick plumes of smoke visible from several kilometers away, left three workers injured. Emergency services responded by deploying more than 10 fire tenders to the site to contain the blaze. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials confirmed that the flames have been brought under control. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any reignition due to the chemical compounds present on-site. Local authorities and industrial safety teams are assessing the extent of the property damage. Delhi Fire: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Rithala’s Bangali Basti; FIR Registered (Watch Videos).

Fire at Panoli GIDC Agrochemical Factory in Bharuch

Bharuch, Gujarat: A fire broke out at an agrochemical factory in the Panoli GIDC industrial area. More than 10 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. Three workers were injured and hospitalised for treatment. The fire has been brought under control, and cooling… pic.twitter.com/u2fxR6nbaW — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)