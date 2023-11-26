The Gujarat Police has launched a new security strategy using paramotor surveillance over Junagadh's annual Girnar Lili Parikrama route. Gujarat Police shared a video of paramotor surveillance on X, formerly Twitter. This initiative aims to improve security arrangements for the sacred event, which started on November 23rd and is expected to draw around 15 lakh devotees. "If surveillance is needed for areas that are not communicable and do not have access to vehicular transport, then we are using paramotor surveillance," Junagadh SP Harshad Mehta said. Asiatic Lion’s Seaside Stroll in Gujarat's Junagadh Captured in Lens; Picture Goes Viral.

Gujarat Police Deploys Paramotor Surveillance

The Gujarat Police employ paragliding for effectively monitoring the Lili Parikrama in Junagadh. pic.twitter.com/HHl0B18lYo — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) November 24, 2023

Paramotor Surveillance for Girnar Lili Parikrama

In a first @GujaratPolice carries out surveillance through paramotoring During the holy Lili Parikrama @SP_Junagadh team utilize paramotoring to keep watch on the hilly terrain of #Girnar As lakhs of devotees carry out their pilgrimage, police assures them safety from a height. pic.twitter.com/1ahRFwsbn0 — Dhairya Gajara (@dhairyagajara) November 26, 2023

