A tragic road accident caught on CCTV in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district has left one person dead and 12 others injured after a speeding car lost control and crashed into an auto rickshaw on National Highway 16 near Jarajam in Etcherla mandal. The disturbing footage shows the car violently ramming into the auto, which was carrying 13 passengers at the time of the incident. The impact flung several passengers onto the road, leaving many seriously injured. Locals and police personnel quickly rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the passengers succumbed to injuries, while others continue to receive medical care. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary reports suggest the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, leading to the devastating collision on the busy highway. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed After Car Rams Truck on Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Chittoor.

Accident in Srikakulam Caught on Camera

Horrific #RoadAccident caught on #CCTV : One person died, 12 others injured, after a #Speeding car lost control and rammed into an Auto Rickshaw, on the #NH16 near Jarajam, #Etcherla mandal in #Srikakulam dist, #AndhraPradesh . Disturbing video of the #CarAccident on National… pic.twitter.com/ndyzmk2KdS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

