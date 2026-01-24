Shahdol, January 24: Three minor sisters tragically lost their lives in a road accident in the Khajurwar forest area near Amarkantak, a renowned pilgrimage site in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. The accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. on Friday on a dirt road approximately 35 km from the holy town of Amarkantak, officials said. The victims were identified as Kavya Mahobe (6 years old), Anamika Mahobe (3 years old), and Anshika Mahobe (3 months old) -- daughters of Dinesh Kumar Mahobe, a resident of Khajurwar village.

The girls were traveling with their mother, Rukmani Bai Mahobe, on the engine of a tractor loaded with cement bags and iron rods. The tractor was being driven by Dinesh Kumar's elder brother. According to Amarkantak police officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid an animal that suddenly appeared on the path. The tractor overturned, resulting in severe injuries to the passengers. The three young girls succumbed to their injuries en route to Damehri hospital, where medical staff declared them dead upon arrival. Pune Accident Caught on Camera: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Car in Joy Nest Society (Watch Video).

Their mother, Rukmani Bai, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Local residents assisted in pulling the overturned tractor. Upon receiving the report, Amarkantak police reached the spot. Investigation officers, Lal Bahadur Tiwari and Assistant Sub-Inspector PR Dhananjay, led the response team, registering a case and initiating a detailed investigation. The bodies underwent post-mortem examination before being handed over to the grieving family members for the last rites. Doda Road Accident: 10 Soldiers Killed After Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir; LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Amarkantak, situated in the Vindhya mountain range and considered the origin of the Narmada River, attracts numerous pilgrims and locals daily. The remote dirt roads in surrounding forest areas are often used for transporting construction materials and goods on tractors, but they pose significant risks to lives due to uneven terrain, wildlife crossings, and overloading of vehicles.

