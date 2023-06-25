Gurugram, June 25: Incessant rainfall lashed the city for more than six hours on Sunday morning leading to heavy waterlogging and a flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas.

Multiple city roads, including state highways and Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur, were submerged in an average of 3-4 feet of water giving a harrowing time for two-wheelers and pedestrians. Haryana Rains: Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Waterlogged After Heavy Downpour Lashes Gurugram, Traffic Jam for Up to 5 km (Watch Video).

Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall in Gurugram:

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH 48) near Narsingh Pur Chowk inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/uuRDED1Ch3 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The worst-hit areas are the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Sector-31, Narsinghpur Chowk, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Artemis Road, Kanhai Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill on old-Delhi Gurugram Road.

Apart from these areas, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk, Sector-4 Road, Udyog Vihar and Signature Tower Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on multiple stretches. People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas. According to a fire department official, a tree fell on a house in the DLF Phase-1 area during rain. However, no injury was reported in the incident. Delhi Rains Today: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Respite From Scorching Heat (Watch Video).

The rainwater was not only submerged in the city’s main stretches and connecting roads but also accumulated on the internal sector road and was also submerged in 3 feet of water.

The city’s bus stand and surrounding area in old Gurugram were completely submerged in rainwater. Light rains started at around 3.00 am on Sunday, but gained momentum by 8 am, turning into a heavy downpour. Once again the traffic police were quick to issue online alerts via Twitter about severely affected areas and deploy staff to clear the jams.

“Heavy rains have disrupted traffic movements in Gurugram. The MCG, GMDA and other concerned departments have been deployed to flush out rainwater in the drainage with the help of pumps and other machinery," said a senior police official.

"Sheetla Mata Road was badly affected during rain. We filed a complaint at the Chief Minister (CM) window for the solution but in vain. Two-wheelers and pedestrians are facing inconvenience as 2-3 feet water has accumulated around on this stretch," said residents and shopkeepers of the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).