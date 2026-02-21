Panic spread in Kaithal after unidentified assailants opened fire at a liquor trader on a busy street. According to police, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at the businessman before fleeing the spot. The injured trader was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical. The incident created chaos in the market area, with shopkeepers downing shutters amid fear. Police teams have launched a search operation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. Investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack. Darvesh Pind Firing: 2 Bike-Borne Attackers Shoot 23 Rounds at AAP Leader Daljit Singh Raju’s House in Punjab (Watch Video).

Liquor Trader Targeted in Kaithal

दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर गोली मारी हरियाणा के कैथल में कुछ लोग धीरे से आते हैं और कार में बैठे लोगों को गोली मार देते हैं। इससे एक दिन पहले ही रोहतक में सरेआम एक व्यक्ति को 25 गोलियाँ मार दी गई। खैर यहां बीजेपी की सरकार है🤫 pic.twitter.com/zkG8u1xmqy — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

