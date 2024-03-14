In response to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's comments against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), several Hindu refugees from Pakistan organised a protest outside his residence on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Holding ‘Kejriwal Sharam Kro’ and ‘Maafi Mango Kejriwal’ placards, the protestors claimed the Delhi CM is spreading lies against the CAA which was recently notified by the centre. In conversation with news agency PTI, one of the protestors said, “Hamare Ko Maar Do (kill us all).” For the unversed, Kejriwal criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a statement, calling it a dangerous action that might have terrible effects on the nation, especially in places like Assam, and for what he perceived as opening India's borders to Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens under the CAA. Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt Over CAA, Says 'People Across Country Want Citizen Amendment Act To Be Withdrawn' (Watch Video).

Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

VIDEO | Hindu refugees from Pakistan protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence against his #CAA statement. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/X222hfipUn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

#WATCH | Hindu refugees from Pakistan stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over his remarks on CAA. pic.twitter.com/TGCKsGzqVb — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

