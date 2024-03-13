Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the notification of rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "What is this CAA? BJP Government at the Centre says that if minorities from three countries - Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan - want to get Indian citizenship, they will be granted the same. It means that a large number of minorities will be brought to our country," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference. "They will be given jobs and houses will be built for them. The BJP can't provide jobs to our children but they want to give jobs to children from Pakistan," he added. BJP Would Send ED-CBI Even to Lord Ram if He Was in This Era, To Join Party or Go to Jail, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt Over CAA

CAA क़ानून देश के हित में नहीं है। कैसे? इस वीडियो को ज़रूर देखें और ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों को दिखाएं … pic.twitter.com/j0QKKQEK8m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2024

Kejriwal Comes Down Heavily on BJP Govt

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "What is this CAA? BJP Government at the Centre says that if minorities from three countries - Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan - want to get Indian citizenship, they will be granted the same. It means that a large number of minorities… pic.twitter.com/GLdQ8ggmBM — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

'People Across Country Want CAA To Be Withdrawn', Says Kejriwal

People across country want CAA to be withdrawn; express your anger against BJP by voting against them in LS polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)