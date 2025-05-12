A viral video from the region of Hamirpur district's Muskara police station is trending on social media, in which a man was beaten up in the middle of the road after allegedly harassing a teenage girl. In the viral video, the Muskara police have identified the man as Shiv Kumar Sahu, a resident of Banda. According to the police, the girl's family hasn't made a formal complaint yet, but they are interrogating the accused now. Legal action will be initiated after a written complaint is made by the victim's family. In the 9-second video, the girl's mother slapped the accused 15 times with a slipper, teaching him a lesson for allegedly stalking and harassing her daughter. The girl and her family members also joined and beat up the man in daylight. Initial reports indicate that the man was harassing the girl for the last few days. The swift public response and viral video have created widespread reactions on the internet. Hamirpur Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman, Out To Relieve Herself, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP Village.

Girl’s Mother Beats Man With Slippers for Alleged Harassment

हमीरपुर: मनचले की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल 🔸 किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ करने पर मां ने शोहदे को सिखाया सबक 🔸 9 सेकेंड में मां ने 15 चप्पलें मार कर किया शोहदे की धुनाई 🔸 परिजनों और किशोरी ने भी बीच सड़क पर युवक की पिटाई की 🔸 आरोपी युवक पिछले कुछ दिनों से किशोरी को परेशान कर रहा था 🔸… pic.twitter.com/l1qYcXwKwb — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 12, 2025

