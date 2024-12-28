Two trucks engulfed into flames after a head-on collision on National Highway 34 in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on the evening of Saturday, December 28. The incident occurred near Mandi in the Sumerpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh. News agency ANI shared the video of the incident. More details are awaited. UP Road Accident: 11 Students From Bihar Coaching Institute Injured After Bus Overturns in Kushinagar.

Hamirpur Truck Fire

#WATCH | Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: 2 trucks caught fire after a head-on collision on National Highway 34 near Mandi in the Sumerpur police station area. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/Tuobne6H7q — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

