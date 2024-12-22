Gorakhpur, December 22: A bus carrying students and teachers from a Bihar-based coaching institute overturned in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, injuring 11, officials said. According to the police, the accident occurred near the Turkpatti police station area on NH-28. Eleven students were injured, including one girl who suffered a leg fracture, they added. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Drain While Trying To Save Cyclist in Siddharthnagar (Watch Videos).

The bus was carrying 43 students and teachers from a private coaching institute in Siwan district of Bihar and they were on their way to the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar. Reports indicate that a speeding truck attempted to overtake the bus, causing it to hit the highway divider and overturn into a roadside ditch, police said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Rams Into Broken-Down Truck on Noida Expressway (Watch Video).

The injured were treated at the Fazilnagar Community Health Centre while the student with the leg fracture was referred to the district hospital, Dr Amit Rai, stationed at the CHC, said. Kushinagar District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj visited the hospital to check on the injured students and ensured all necessary arrangements for their treatment and recovery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)