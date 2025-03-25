A viral video from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage after Ravi Verma, Deputy Commissioner of the Industries Department, was seen physically assaulting a tractor driver following a minor accident. According to reports, Verma's car grazed the side of a tractor, leading to an altercation. In the footage, Verma appears visibly enraged, pulling the tractor driver out, holding him by the collar, and slapping him multiple times. The incident, which was captured and widely shared on social media, has drawn criticism. Local authorities later confirmed that the matter was resolved after the tractor owner compensated for the damage to Verma’s car. Both parties reached a mutual settlement and left with their respective vehicles. Police stated that there were no injuries, and traffic movement remained unaffected. The video has triggered discussions on government officials' conduct, with many questioning the use of force in a minor road incident. Authorities have yet to comment on whether any action will be taken against Verma. Hamirpur: Furious Over Not Getting Married, Man Creates High-Voltage Drama, Sets Own House on Fire; Arrested (Watch Videos).