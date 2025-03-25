UP Government Official Ravi Verma’s Wife Slaps and Pulls Tractor Driver’s Collar After Minor Collision
Viral Video from #Hamirpur, #UttarPradesh. in which after the car of Ravi Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Industries Department, touched the side of the tractor, madam got so angry that she pulled the driver out of the tractor and slapped him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yI2R29mj2X
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2025
Police Respond As Video Goes Viral
ट्रैक्टर स्वामी द्वारा कार में हुई छति के संबंध में भरपाई करने के पश्चात दोनों पक्ष में आपस में सुलह समझौता कर लिए तथा दोनों पक्ष अपने-अपने वाहन लेकर अपने गतंव्य स्थान को चले गए। कोई हताहत/घायल नहीं हुआ था। यातायात सामान्य रूप से चल रहा है।
— HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 24, 2025
