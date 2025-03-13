In a shocking incident in Hamirpur’s Maudaha town, Dinesh Vishwakarma set his house on fire after his demand for marriage was ignored. The resident of Bandha locality created chaos before climbing onto the burning house’s roof. Seeing smoke, neighbours alerted the police and fire brigade. Despite their attempts to calm him, Dinesh kept insisting on marriage. Authorities struggled but eventually controlled the fire and took him into custody. By then, much of the household was destroyed. Family members revealed that Dinesh is addicted to alcohol and frequently creates disturbances over marriage. The viral video of the dramatic incident has sparked reactions online, with many questioning the extreme step taken by the youth. Vizianagaram Shocker: Female Sub-Inspector Attacked by Intoxicated Youths in Andhra Pradesh; 9 Arrested After Video Shows Accused Verbally Abusing and Pulling Her Hair.

Furious Over Not Getting Married, Man Sets Own House on Fire

सूचना पर थाना मौदहा पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर फायर ब्रिगेड व स्थानीय लोंगों की मदद से आग को बुझा दिया गया है। आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 13, 2025

