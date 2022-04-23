Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacted to Navneet Rana's threat of chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. Raut said Shiv Sainiks will not sit quietly if someone from outside says that they will come and chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matoshree'. "If you try to come to our residence, then we also have the right to answer in the same language. Don't give us threats of imposing President's Rule here," Raut stated. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said that MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana have challenged the law and order situation. "They were prompted to do this by someone," he said.

Check tweet:

