A shocking case of communal violence has emerged from Haridwar’s Manglaur, where Kanwariyas allegedly attacked a Muslim family after a minor road accident. The family’s car, carrying women and children, reportedly brushed past pilgrims on foot, triggering the assault. Viral videos show Kanwariyas forcing the family out, vandalising the vehicle, and chasing down and thrashing the male members. The car’s doors were smashed in the attack. The disturbing visuals sparked outrage online, prompting swift police action. Haridwar Police confirmed an FIR has been lodged under sections related to assault and vandalism, with legal proceedings underway. Kanwariyas Killed in Road Accident: Truck Carrying ‘Kanwariyas’ Overturns in Uttarakhand’s Tehri District, Leaves 3 Dead and 18 Injured.

Muslim Family Assaulted in Haridwar

हरिद्वार में मामूली से विवाद पर कांवड़ यात्रियों ने कैसे मुस्लिम परिवार को पीटा । देखें । इस उद्दंडता या भाषा के नाम पर तोड़फोड़ करने वालों में क्या अंतर दिख रहा है? कौन धर्म या भाषा ऐसे व्यवहार की अनुमति देता है? https://t.co/9yzJ8y79Mo — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 6, 2025

FIR Registered

मंगलौर क्षेत्र में कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान एक कार की साइड लगने पर कांवड़ियों द्वारा आवेश में आकर वाहन को क्षतिग्रस्त करने का प्रयास किया गया घटना में कार को क्षति पहुँचाने एवं मारपीट की शिकायत पर कोत० मंगलौर पर प्रभावी धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है pic.twitter.com/OaKvRApAjv — Haridwar Police Uttarakhand (@haridwarpolice) July 5, 2025

