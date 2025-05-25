Akali councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Amritsar, Punjab, police confirmed on Sunday. ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa said Bahman was attacked while travelling, with three to four individuals on a motorcycle opening fire. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Bahman’s brother and brother-in-law alleged the attackers were the same men who had previously fired at his residence and issued threats. CCTV footage captured two individuals firing, though the victim is not visible in the video. The assailants remain unidentified, and police are investigating. The killing has sparked concerns over law and order, especially given the prior threat complaints made by the family. A manhunt is currently underway. Haryana: Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants Near His Home in Jhajjar.

Harjinder Singh Bahman Shot Dead

👉ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਦ ਤੋਂ ਬਦਤਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਜੰਡਿਆਲਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। 👉 ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ 'ਤੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ। 👉 ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਮਿਲ… pic.twitter.com/vmI6oAHpaM — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 25, 2025

