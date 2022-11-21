Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include about 29 lakh families under this scheme. Under the scheme, medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be given in government and private hospitals on the panel of the Haryana Government. CM Khattar distributed golden cards during the launch event.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Launches Ayushman Bharat Yojna:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)