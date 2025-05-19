A controversy erupted at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Haryana's Panipat after a Sanskrit teacher allegedly taught the Kalma to Class 8 students. The matter surfaced when students were heard reciting the Kalma at home. This led parents to raise concerns with the Saraswati Vidya Mandir school. Following a heated discussion involving parents, school officials, and the teacher, the school principal dismissed the teacher, identified as Mahjib Ansari alias Mahi. Police were also informed as a precautionary measure. Haryana: Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants Near His Home in Jhajjar.

Teacher Fired for Teaching Kalma t o Class 8 Students at Saraswati Vidya Mandir

