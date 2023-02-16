Haryana Police on Thursday found a burnt vehicle in Loharu of Bhiwani district. The cops also recovered two human skeletons inside the charred Bolero car. According to ANI, forensic and other teams are present at the spot. "There are chances that both victims died either due to fire that broke in vehicle or might have been burnt to death," DSP Loharu said. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.' Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Haryana Woman, Whose Body Was Found in Fridge in Delhi, Died of Suffocation, Reveals Post-Mortem Report.

Two Human Skeletons Found:

Haryana | Two skeletons were found in a charred bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8am. FSL & other teams reached the spot. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death. Probe underway: DSP Loharu pic.twitter.com/ZSWGQdH3K4 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)