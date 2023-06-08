The Gujarat High Court on Thursday said that it was normal in the past for 14 to 15-year-old girls to get married and deliver a child before they turned 17. The court made the observation while hearing a plea seeking termination of the over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor. The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age. Modi Surname Remark Case: Gujarat High Court Reserves Orders on Rahul Gandhi's Plea Seeking Stay on His Conviction in Defamation Case.

Gujarat High Court on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor

