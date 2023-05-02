In the latest development in the Modi Surname Remark Case, the Gujarat High Court has reserved its orders on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea. The Congress leader in his plea sought a stay on conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case. Justice Hemant Prachchhak is likely to pronounce the verdict after vacation. Meanwhile, the court has also refused to grant any interim relief to Rahul Gandhi until then. Modi Surname Remark Case: Surat Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Plea Seeking Stay on His Conviction in Defamation Case.

Court Refuses To Grant Any Interim Relief to Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat High Court reserves orders on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on conviction in 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case. Justice Hemant Prachchhak to pronounce the verdict after vacations. Court refuses to grant any interim relief to Rahul Gandhi until then.… pic.twitter.com/OeFR2NcuZm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

