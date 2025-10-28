A woman doctor was caught on camera slapping a man and refusing to treat his daughter at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, sparking outrage after the video went viral on social media. The incident occurred on October 26 when the doctor confronted the man, Ashik Haribhai Chavda, who had brought his daughter for treatment. The situation escalated after Chavda began recording the interaction, prompting the doctor to demand, “Put your mobile down,” before striking him. Following the altercation, she refused treatment, stating, "I won't treat your child." "I will not listen to anyone because you are misbehaving with me," she added. The video has led to widespread criticism, with netizens calling for disciplinary action. Ahmedabad Police later clarified that no formal complaint or representation had been filed regarding the incident. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs 27-Year-Old Fast-Food Manager to Death After Finding Him Alone With His Wife in Gujarat’s CTM Area; Accused Arrested.

Ahmedabad Doctor Slaps Man, Refuses to Treat His Daughter

Police Clarify No Complaint Filed in Viral Video of Doctor Slapping Man at Ahmedabad Hospital

આ બનાવ બાબતે પોલીસ સ્ટેશન ખાતે કોઈ રજુઆત/ ફરીયાદ આવેલ નથી. આ બનાવ અંગે હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે તપાસ કરી, દર્દીના સગા ને રૂબરૂ મળતા તેઓ કોઈ રજૂઆત/ ફરિયાદ કરવા ઈન્કાર કરેલ છે. — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) October 26, 2025

