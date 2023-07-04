The Karnataka High Court recently said that a "Capable" wife can't sit idle and seek "Supportive Maintenance" from her husband. The High Court made the observation while rejecting a petition filed by a woman who challenged the order of the Appellate court that reduced the maintenance and compensation amount that was granted to her by the Magistrate court. The Magistrate court granted her certain maintenance and compensation after she filed an application under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The single judge bench of Justice Rajendra Badamikar while announcing the verdict said that the petitioner-wife was working prior to her marriage. The bench further said that there is no explanation as to why she is incapable of working now. "She is not supposed to sit idle and seek entire maintenance from her husband and she is also legally bound to make some efforts to meet her livelihood and she can seek only supportive maintenance from her husband," the court observed. HC on Live-In Relationship: Live-In Relationships Cannot Be at Cost of Country's Social Fabric, Says Allahabad High Court; Denies Protection to Married Woman and Her Lover.

Karnataka HC Upholds Reduction of Maintenance To 'Capable' Wife

Karnataka HC Upholds Reduction Of Maintenance To 'Capable' Wife; Says She Can't Sit Idle, Can Only Seek 'Supportive Maintenance' From Husband @plumbermushi #Maintenance https://t.co/8qfJM6s8rs — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)