The Chhattisgarh High Court recently said that compelling a woman to continue with "unwanted pregnancy" violates her fundamental rights. The single Judge Bench of Justice P. Sam Koshy made the observation while allowing the medical termination of the pregnancy of an alleged minor rape victim. The petitioner, a minor girl, was allegedly raped and got pregnant. When the minor approached a medical practitioner to terminate her pregnancy, the practitioner refused as it involved a criminal case of rape. Following this, the petitioner approached the high court. "It is by now a well-settled principle that compelling a woman to continue with an unwanted pregnancy would violate her fundamental rights. The same has been the recent trend of many High Courts," the court said. HC on Sex Between Brother and Sister: Safe Sex Education in Schools and Colleges Need of the Hour, Says Kerala High Court While Hearing Incest-Related Plea.

High Court Grants Relief To Minor Rape Survivor for Abortion

