The Kerala High Court recently said that "sex sex" education is the need of the hours while directing the state government to constitute a committee in order to address the issue. The court made the observation while hearing an incest-related plea. The court even suggested the state government consider constituting a committee and introducing "safe sex education" in school and college curriculums. The Kerala High Court made the observation while hearing a plea filed by a father to medically terminate the pregnancy of his minor daughter who was impregnated by her brother. The single bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that such incidents take place due to a lack of knowledge about safe sex. HC on 'Morally Bad' Mom: Mother, Viewed as Morally Bad by Society, Cannot Be Considered Bad for Her Child's Welfare, Says Kerala High Court.

'Safe Sex' Education Need Of The Hour

'Safe Sex' Education Need Of The Hour: Kerala High Court Suggests Govt To Constitute Committee To Address Issue @sheryl_ses #KeralaHighCourt #SexEducation https://t.co/XhXXIgHur1 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)